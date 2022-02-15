Photo Story

Photo Story – Dog shelter in Gaza￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Said Al-Irr, owner of the stray dogs shelter initiative, trains a dog with paralyzed back legs at a shelter southeast of Gaza City, 14 February 2022. The shelter contains more than 400 stray dogs, some of them were exposed to accidents and others were injured during Israeli wars against Gaza.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Once you're here...