Photo Story – Dune UK Special Screening in London￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US actress Zendaya (L) and US actor Timothee Chalamet attend the UK special screening of the film ‘Dune’ at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, Britain, 18 October 2021. The movie opens across theaters on 22 October.

VIA EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

