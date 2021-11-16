Photo Story – Ecuador in Search of a New Green Currency￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A giant tortoise walks on the island of Santa Cruz, in the Galapagos archipelago, Ecuador, 13 November 2021 (issued 15 November 2021). Ecuador seeks a “green” way out of its national debt through an exchange for conservation commitments, which the Government hopes to promote with a new nature reserve in a crucial corridor of the Galapagos. The plan, announced by President Guillermo Lasso at COP-26, to expand the Galapagos marine reserve from 133,000 square kilometers to 193,000, currently lacks structure, but the Andean country aspires to reach 1,100 million dollars.

VIA EPA-EFE/Daniela Brik