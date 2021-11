Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman walks with a her dog as sun sets over the Engie nuclear power plant in Tihange, Belgium, 02 November 2021. The Tihange Nuclear Power plant is one of two nuclear energy production sites, with Doel in Belgium being the other and contains 3 nuclear power reactors. Belgium should confirm this month the exit of Nuclear production for 2025.

VIA EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET