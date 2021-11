Reading Time: < 1 minute

An art installation created by Kosovar sculptor Eroll Murati titled ‘Find Me’ is displayed for two weeks in the main square in Pristina, Kosovo, 09 November 2021. Sculptures of Eroll Murati symbolize the missing person’s plea for their bodies to be found and urges institutions for greater efforts to find the remaining missing persons from the last war. Some 1,600 persons in Kosovo, most of them Albanians, are still listed as missing from the 1998-1999 war.

VIA EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ