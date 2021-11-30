People walk in front European Commission headquarters in European district in Brussels, Belgium, 30 November 2021. For a week now, the Belgian Government decided to make teleworking mandatory for four days a week as COVID-19 hit.
Photo Story – EU headquarters Amid COVID-19 Pandemic￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – View of the Sky in Asuncion￼Cde30th November 2021A rainbow is seen in the sky in Asuncion, Paraguay 29 November 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Chennai, IndiaCde30th November 2021Indian fishermen on a boat return to the shore after a catch near Ennore creek at Kosasthalaiyar river, in Chennai, India. Photo: EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde29th November 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story – Demonstration Denouncing Violence Against Women￼Cde29th November 2021Protesters take part in a demonstration denouncing violence against women organized by the Mirabal platform, in Brussels, Belgium, 28 November 2021. The Mirabal Belgium Platform i...
-
Photo Story – Supporters of Islamic Political Party Jamaat-e-Islami Protest￼Cde29th November 2021Supporters of Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) hold their party flags and placards during an anti-government protest rally against inflation and unemployment in Islama...
-
Photo Story – Migrant Children’s Drawings Adorn Wall at Tijuana Border￼Cde29th November 2021A child observes several drawings painted by migrant children and placed on the wall that divides Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, 27 Novem...
-
Photo Story: Brussels lights up for ChristmasCde29th November 2021Visitors, some wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, stand in front of the illuminated Christmas tree at the Winter Wonder and Christmas Ma...
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde28th November 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story: Christmas lights show in Malaga, SpainCde28th November 2021A couple takes a selfie inside a tunnel decorated with Christmas lights as part of a lights show at the Botanical Garden La Concepcion in Malaga, Spain. Via EPA-E...