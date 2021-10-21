Photo Story – EXPO 2020 Dubai￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Emirati attends during an event attend by Astronaut Claude Nicollier from Switzerland, astronaut Marcos Pontes from Brazil, astronaut Naoko Yamazaki from Japan, astronaut Christer Fuglesang from Sweden, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri the UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency and astronaut Andrey Borisenko from Russia in occasion of the Space week at Al Wasl Dome during EXPO 2020 Dubai in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 October 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER