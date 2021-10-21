An Emirati attends during an event attend by Astronaut Claude Nicollier from Switzerland, astronaut Marcos Pontes from Brazil, astronaut Naoko Yamazaki from Japan, astronaut Christer Fuglesang from Sweden, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri the UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency and astronaut Andrey Borisenko from Russia in occasion of the Space week at Al Wasl Dome during EXPO 2020 Dubai in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 October 2021.
Photo Story – EXPO 2020 Dubai￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Full Moon in Hungary￼Cde21st October 2021The moon is rising over the Visegrad Royal palace as it is seen from Nagymaros, Hungary, 20 October 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA
-
Photo Story: Handover of the mayoral office in RomeCde21st October 2021Roberto Gualtieri (L), the new center-left mayor of Rome with outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi (R) greet from the balcony of the Campidolio (Capitol) after the handover of the of...
-
Photo Story: One month of eruptions from the Cumbra Vieja in La Palma, Canary IslandsCde21st October 2021A composite handout image made available by Copernicus, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme, shows images acquired by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 of the eruption of...
-
Photo Story: The Netherlands and France hit by strong windsCde21st October 2021Damages in the Ter Leede residential area are visible, in Barendrecht, The Netherlands, 21 October 2021. Roof tiles have been blown off roofs, cars have been damaged by flying...
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde20th October 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story – Frankfurt International Book Fair￼Cde20th October 2021A general view of the installation in the pavilion of the Guest of Honour Canada at the book fair in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 19 October 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/CONSTANTIN ZINN
-
Photo Story – Extinction Rebellion protest outside Parliament House in Canberra￼Cde20th October 2021An Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist dressed as a wraith stands in front of a line of police officers during a protest outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Te...
-
Photo Story – Paper-mache Skulls placed on statues in Naples￼Cde20th October 2021A view of one of several papier-mache skulls with an 'X' made with black adhesive tape, placed by unknown people in the night over numerous statues of the city center of Naples, s...
-
Photo Story: Boy overcomes Vatican security during Pope Francis’ weekly General Audience at the VaticanCde20th October 2021Ten-year-old Paolo Junior (L) approaches Pope Francis during his weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, 20 October 2021. The child broke thr...