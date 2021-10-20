Preloader

Photo Story – Extinction Rebellion protest outside Parliament House in Canberra￼

An Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist dressed as a wraith stands in front of a line of police officers during a protest outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 20 October 2021. XR activists, who demand stronger climate action, demonstrated to draw attention to an appeal made by Environment Minister Sussan Ley.

VIA EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

