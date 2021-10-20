An Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist dressed as a wraith stands in front of a line of police officers during a protest outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 20 October 2021. XR activists, who demand stronger climate action, demonstrated to draw attention to an appeal made by Environment Minister Sussan Ley.
Photo Story – Extinction Rebellion protest outside Parliament House in Canberra￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Paper-mache Skulls placed on statues in Naples￼Cde20th October 2021A view of one of several papier-mache skulls with an 'X' made with black adhesive tape, placed by unknown people in the night over numerous statues of the city center of Naples, s...
-
Photo Story: Boy overcomes Vatican security during Pope Francis’ weekly General Audience at the VaticanCde20th October 2021Ten-year-old Paolo Junior (L) approaches Pope Francis during his weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, 20 October 2021. The child broke thr...
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde19th October 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story – Tributes to MP David Amess at parliament￼Cde19th October 2021People hold a vigil for MP Sir David Amess outside parliament in London, Britain, 18 October, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to lead tributes to MP David Amess at p...
-
Photo Story – Dune UK Special Screening in London￼Cde19th October 2021US actress Zendaya (L) and US actor Timothee Chalamet attend the UK special screening of the film 'Dune' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, Britain, 18 October 2021. The mov...
-
Photo Story – Myanmar release over 5,000 prisoners￼Cde19th October 2021Friends and family members of Ma Thin Thin Aung (co-founder of Mizzima media) hold flowers and placards as they wait outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021....
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: West Tisbury, Massachusetts, USACde19th October 2021A tractor makes lines of hay in a field in West Tisbury, Massachusetts, USA. Photo: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde18th October 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Pope Francis gets Messi PSG shirt from French PMCde18th October 2021A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) and French Prime Minister Jean Castex (C), accompanied by his wife and entourage, exchanging gifts during a ...