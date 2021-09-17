Photo Story – Fashion and Design Exhibition Maison Amsterdam in New Church￼

A mannequin is draped in colorful fabrics during the fashion exhibition ‘Maison Amsterdam’ in De Nieuwe Kerk (New Church) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 16 September 2021. The exhibition shows historical masterpieces from the fashion collection of the Amsterdam Museum in combination with a wide variety of contemporary design. De Nieuwe Kerk together with the Amsterdam Museum will present the exhibition from 18 September 2021 to 03 April 2022.

VIA EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL