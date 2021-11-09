Preloader

Photo Story – Field of Remembrance Prepares to Honour Britain’s War Dead￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poppy crosses lie in the grounds of Westminster Abbey at the Field of Remembrance in London, Britain, 08 November 2021. Each year a few days prior to November 11, the grounds of Westminster Abbey become the Field of Remembrance to honour Britain’s war dead.

VIA EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

