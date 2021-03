Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flags are at half-mast on the facade of Palazzo Civico, as Italy is marking the first day of national remembrance for the victims of COVID-19, in Turin, Italy, 18 March 2021.

Italy set up a COVID-19 victims remembrance day on March 18 each year, according to a bill approved by a Senate panel on 17 March 2021.

This handout photo provided by the Chigi Palace Press Office shows Italian Premier Mario Draghi (R) attending the inauguration of the ‘Wood of Memory’, as part of the COVID victims remembrance day, in Bergamo, Italy. EPA-EFE/Filippo Attili / Chigi Palace Press Office

Flags are at half mast, as Italy commemorate its first national day of remembrance and mourning for the coronavirus dead, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI BT

Turin’s Mayor Chiara Appendino (down-R) plants the first plant of the forest in memory of the victims of Covid-19, in Turin, Italy, 18 March 2021.

Flags at half mast as Milan’s Mayor Giuseppe Sala pays his respects during the commemoration for the victims of Covid-19, in Milan, Italy, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner

Via EPA-EFE/Tino Romano

