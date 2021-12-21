Photo Story – Five Killed and 41,000 Displaced as Floods hit Several Malaysian States￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A couple cleans their home covered in mud after the flooding a day earlier at Kuala Langat, 15KM from KuaLumpur, Malaysia, 20 December 2021. Several Malaysian states has been struck by floods caused by two days of heavy rain leaving five killed and 41,000 of residents to be evacuated with many trapped in their vehicles and homes.

VIA EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL