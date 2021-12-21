A couple cleans their home covered in mud after the flooding a day earlier at Kuala Langat, 15KM from KuaLumpur, Malaysia, 20 December 2021. Several Malaysian states has been struck by floods caused by two days of heavy rain leaving five killed and 41,000 of residents to be evacuated with many trapped in their vehicles and homes.
Photo Story – Five Killed and 41,000 Displaced as Floods hit Several Malaysian States￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Aftermath of Typhoon Rai in the Philippines￼Cde21st December 2021Motorists maneuver next to a toppled electric post in the typhoon-hit city of Cebu, Philippines, 19 December 2021 (issued 20 December 2021). The Philippine National Police data sh...
-
Photo Story – Santa Claus in AquaRio Aquarium in Rio de Janeiro￼Cde21st December 2021A man dressed as Santa Claus feeds the fish at AquaRio aquarium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 December 2021. AquaRio is the biggest aquarium in South America with a tank of 3.5 mi...
-
Photo Story – Presidential Election in Chile￼Cde21st December 2021People go to vote in the second round of Chilean Presidential Elections at a polling center in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 19 December 2021. Some 15 million Chileans are called to v...
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Ortenberg, GermanyCde21st December 2021A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view fog surrounding Ortenberg Castle in Ortenberg, Germany. Via EPA-EFE/CONSTANTIN ZINN
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde20th December 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story – Full Moon in Los Angeles￼Cde20th December 2021he last full moon of 2021 rises above the San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles, ...
-
Photo Story – Mass protest in Khartoum on Uprising Anniversary￼Cde20th December 2021Sudanese security forces fire tear gas as protestors clash with them during protest in front of the main door of the Republican Palace in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 19 December ...
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde19th December 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story: Holiday season decorations in BishkekCde19th December 2021A view of a Christmas tree after it was illuminated among other seasonal decorations at the central Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. New Year, which was the biggest ...