Photo Story – Five Palestinians killed in West Bank Israeli military raid￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 22-year-old Osama Sobh, killed in an Israeli overnight military raid, during his funeral at Burqin village, near the West Bank city of Jenin, 26 September 2021. Five Palestinian were killed in an Israeli Army arrest operation in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

VIA EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH