Photo Story – Flamenco Dancer Sara Baras Presents ‘Soul’￼

Spanish Flamenco choreographer and dancer Sara Baras performs during a press preview of her new show ‘Alma’ (Soul) at Teatro de la Maestranza theater in Seville, Andalusia, southern Spain, 16 December 2021 (issued on 17 December 2021). The world premiere of the show is to be held at Teatro de la Maestranza on 17 December.

VIA EPA-EFE/PEPO HERRERA