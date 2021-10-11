Photo Story – Flash flood in the Riverside Community in Bangkok￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman sits at her costume shop while the flood waters in the market, at located near Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, ?Thailand, 11 October 2021. Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned people in the country to beware of severe conditions by more thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfalls that may cause overflows and flash floods as a result of tropical depression storm Lionrock and Kompasu that are moving into Thailand from 11 to 18 October. At least nine people were killed in more than 32 provinces in different parts of Thailand, and more than three hundred thousand households have been affected, according to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

VIA EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK