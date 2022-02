Reading Time: < 1 minute

People illuminated by back car lights wait in area of school created as shelter as people fleeing Ukraine to Slovakia through the Ubla border crossing, in Ubla, Slovakia, 27 February 2022. Slovakia said it will let fleeing Ukrainians into the country following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The Slovak Police Force announced on social media that people not holding a valid travel document will also be eligible for entry on an individual basis.

VIA EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK