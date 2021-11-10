Photo Story – Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili Detained in Georgia￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Participants of the ‘United National Movement’ gather for a protest against the arrest of the former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in front of the Ministry of Justice in Tbilisi, Georgia, 09 November 2021. On October 01, Georgian authorities detained Saakashvili after he returned to the country after eight years of emigration. The politician himself stated that he had come to Georgia to participate in protest actions after the elections. In Georgia, he was sentenced by a court to prison for abuse of office. He left the country in 2013.

VIA EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE