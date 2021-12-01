Free Papua activists hold placards during a protest to mark the Free Papua Organization anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia, 01 December 2021. Dozens of activists staged a rally demanding the government to provide freedom for the people of Papua.
Photo Story – Free West Papua Activists Rally in Jakarta￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
