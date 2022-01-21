Photo Story – French teachers unions call for strike over Covid-19 regulations￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Teachers carry placards that reads ‘Blanquer, Resign’ and ‘We have an Ibiza Protocol but low salaries’ as they attend a rally during the second day of nationwide strike action over coronavirus measures in schools, in Paris, France, 20 January 2022. Teachers took to the streets in Paris to protest against what they claim to be a government failure to adopt a coherent policy to tackle Covid-19 in schools, and calling for the resignation of French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer who is under fire for announcing strict covid-testing protocols for students while he was vacationing in Ibiza, sparking a scandal dubbed ‘Ibizagate’.

VIA EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON