Photo Story – Gaza Beach during Sunset￼ 10th November 202110th November 20211 Min Read HomePhoto StoryPhoto Story – Gaza Beach during Sunset￼ Reading Time: < 1 minute Palestinians spend their time at Gaza beach during sunset in Gaza City, 09 November 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Photo Story – Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili Detained in Georgia￼ Cde10th November 2021 Participants of the 'United National Movement' gather for a protest against the arrest of the former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in front of the Ministry of Justice in ... Photo Story – ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in London￼ Cde10th November 2021 US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of the film 'House of Gucci' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, Britain, 09 November 2021. The movie will be released ... Photo Story: Kaunas will be the European Capital of Culture for 2022 Cde10th November 2021 People walk at Medieval Kaunas Castle, Lithuania. The Lithuanian city Kaunas will be the European Capital of Culture for 2022. The grand opening of 'Kaunas 2022' is schedul... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde9th November 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... Photo Story – Macaques in Hong Kong ￼ Cde9th November 2021 A macaque crosses a pedestrian overpass in Hong Kong, China, 08 November 2021. According the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, AFCD, the total population of wild... Photo Story – Belarusian-Polish Border Situation￼ Cde9th November 2021 A handout photo made available by Belta news agency shows migrants gathering on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, 08 November 2021 (issued 09 November 20... Photo Story – Field of Remembrance Prepares to Honour Britain’s War Dead￼ Cde9th November 2021 Poppy crosses lie in the grounds of Westminster Abbey at the Field of Remembrance in London, Britain, 08 November 2021. Each year a few days prior to November 11, the grounds of W... EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Przemysl, Poland Cde9th November 2021 An aerial photo made with a drone shows morning fog in Przemysl, south-east Poland. Photo: EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde8th November 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...