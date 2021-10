Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Giant Galapagos tortoise receives some sweet water melon during an opening of a new giant tortoise enclosure at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 07 October 2021. London Zoo’s Giant Galapagos tortoises have been given a new home at the London Zoo. The new giant tortoise space will be open to visitors from 09 October.

VIA EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN