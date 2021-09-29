Photo Story – Giant puppet Amal, created by Handspring Puppet Company symbolizing a young refugee girl, walks in support of refugees￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Giant puppet Amal, created by Handspring Puppet Company symbolizing a young refugee girl, walks in support of refugees at the Bains des Paquis, in Geneva, Switzerland, 28 September 2021. The Little Amal, a giant puppet (3.5 meter-tall) of a young Syrian refugee girl is part of ‘The Walk,’ an art initiative that will travel 8,000 kilometers from Syria to the United Kingdom across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees.

VIA EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI