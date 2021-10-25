Preloader

Photo Story – Global Climate Strike Demonstration in Lisbon￼

Students attend a Global Climate Strike demonstration to demand fast climate action from world leaders, and to include the energy, transport, and agro-forestry sectors and education, mining, urbanization, in Lisbon, Portugal, 22 October 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

