A man walks past a wall that is painted with a Lebanese flag with the words ‘Happy Dependence Day’ in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 30 November 2021. Lebanon has been suffering from a suffocating political and economic crisis for two years. After the disruption of petrol, diesel and electricity supplies, subsidies for all oil and medicine derivatives were lifted. The high price of petrol caused taxi drivers to stop working, which led many citizens to use bicycles and motorbikes.
Photo Story – ‘Happy Dependence Day’ in DownTown, Beirut ￼
