Photo Story – Hasidic pilgrimage to Lelow￼

Orthodox Hasidic Jews attend commemoration of the death of Rabbi Dawid Biederman in Lelow near Czestochowa, Poland 09 January 2022. On the anniversary of the death of Tzaddik Dawid Biderman, Hasidic Jews from all over the world come to Lelow every year to visit Rabbi Biederman’s burial place to pray at his grave, light candles and leave cards with written requests.

VIA EPA-EFE/ZBIGNIEW MEISSNER