Photo Story – Health workers strike and protest in Sri Lanka￼

Health workers holding placards stage a protest demanding solutions to several of their work-related issues, in front of the Health Ministry in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 February 2022. Sri Lankan health workers launched a country-wide two days strike action and staged a protest demanding solutions to their salary anomalies and several of their long-standing work-related issues. With a third wave of COVID-19 infections hitting Sri Lanka, health workers are engaged in a series of protests and demonstrations advancing their demands while the government has not positively responded to their claims.

VIA EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE