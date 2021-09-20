Preloader

Photo Story – Holocaust memorial in Amsterdam￼

The Holocaust Memorial of Names in Amsterdam after the unveiling in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 19 September 2021. This site contains the names, dates of birth and ages at death of more than 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust, including Jews, Sinti and Roma.

VIA EPA-EFE/Olaf Kraak