Photo Story – Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin￼

A man lights candles at a Holocaust Memorial to the murdered Jews of Europe, one day ahead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, 26 January 2022. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the genocide that resulted in the death of an estimated six million Jewish people, five million Slavs, three million ethnic Poles, 200,000 Romani people, 250,000 mentally and physically disabled people, and 9,000 homosexual men by the Nazi regime and its collaborators during the Second World War. On 27 January 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Soviet Red Army.

VIA EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER