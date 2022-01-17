Photo Story – Horses Purified by Fire during Las Luminarias Festival in Spain￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man rides a horse through the flames of a bonfire during the ‘Luminarias’ celebration in San Bartolome de Pinares near Avila, Spain, 16 January 2022. The event is held to purify and protect the animal and it is held annually the night before the day celebrating Saint Antony, patron saint of animals.

VIA EPA-EFE/Raul Sanchidrian