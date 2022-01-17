A man rides a horse through the flames of a bonfire during the ‘Luminarias’ celebration in San Bartolome de Pinares near Avila, Spain, 16 January 2022. The event is held to purify and protect the animal and it is held annually the night before the day celebrating Saint Antony, patron saint of animals.
Photo Story – Horses Purified by Fire during Las Luminarias Festival in Spain￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Decorations for the French Presidency of the European council in Brussels, BelgiumCde17th January 2022
-
Photo Story: Monday morning in HelsinkiCde17th January 2022
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Puck, PolandCde16th January 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde15th January 2022
-
Photo Story: Danish social media sensation Topper visits Amalienborg in CopenhagenCde15th January 2022
-
Photo Story: Patrouille Suisse flyover in WengenCde15th January 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde14th January 2022
-
Photo Story: Denmark celebrates 50th throne jubilee of Queen Margrethe IICde14th January 2022
-
Photo Story – Aftermath of the riots in Kazakhstan￼Cde14th January 2022