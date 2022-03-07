Photo Story

Photo Story – Hot Weather in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil￼

A picture taken with a done, shows people taking advantage of the hot day during the Brazilian summer at Urca beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 03 March 2022. The heat wave in the city left the temperatures close to 40 degrees celcius, 104 fahrenheit, in some parts of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

VIA Antonio Lacerda

