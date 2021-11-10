Preloader

Photo Story – ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in London￼

US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’ at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, Britain, 09 November 2021. The movie will be released in UK cinemas on 26 November 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

