Activists demonstrate against domestic violence and femicides in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, 15 September 2021. A huge pink cross, which represents the 800 femicides perpetrated in the last 10 years in the Mexican state of Sinaloa (northwest), was painted by groups of women in the central courtyard of the Government Palace of the entity.

VIA EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz