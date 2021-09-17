Photo Story – Human rights group protest in front of the Reichstag building￼

Next to operate Gap brand in Britain British clothing retailer Next has struck a deal with Gap Inc, to run the Gap brand's business ...

Spain’s government to hike minimum wage 1.6%, according to labour ministry Spain's government agreed to increase the minimum wage by 1.6%, according to a statement by the...

IMF chief called out over pressure to favor China while at World Bank World Bank leaders, including then-Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva, applied "undue pressur...

China enters Taiwan air defence zone a day after military budget boost Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 10 Chinese aircraft that entered its air de...

More Brits prefer online shopping since pandemic LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - About 70% of Britons say buying online and on mobile phones have be...

Euro zone inflation confirmed at 10-year high on energy surge Euro zone inflation accelerated to a 10-year high in August, the European Union's statistics of...

Pope inspired me over family values, says Hungary’s Orban Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his recent meeting with P...

Spain to add more than 80,000 jobs in September Spain is likely to add more than 80,000 jobs in September as the economy recovers from the rest...

U.S. judge sets back Prince Andrew’s bid to avoid accuser’s lawsuit A woman who accused Britain's Prince Andrew of hiding from her sexual assault lawsuit can try an al...