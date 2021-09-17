An activist from Human rights group Unverhandelbar (non-negotiable) places photos of German politicians in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German parliament, during protest against human rights violations at Europe’s external borders in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Photo Story – Human rights group protest in front of the Reichstag building￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
-
Photo Story: The Swell Sculpture Festival at Currumbin BeachCDE News17th September 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News16th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Tourism amid COVID-19 pandemic in Bali, Indonesia￼CDE News16th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Huge pink cross painted in protest of femicides in northwestern Mexico￼CDE News16th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Heatwave affecting southern Pakistan￼CDE News16th September 2021
-
Photo Story: 15 migrants on a boat rescued in GranadaCDE News16th September 2021
-
Photo Story: The Anniversary of El Grito in MexicoCDE News16th September 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News15th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Pope Francis’ Apostolic Journey to Slovakia￼CDE News15th September 2021