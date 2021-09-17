Photo Story – Human rights group protest in front of the Reichstag building￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An activist from Human rights group Unverhandelbar (non-negotiable) places photos of German politicians in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German parliament, during protest against human rights violations at Europe’s external borders in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER