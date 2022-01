Reading Time: < 1 minute

An immigrant is seen on the ground after being beaten by a group of protesters in the city of Iquique, Chile, 30 January 2022. Hundreds of people demonstrated this 30 January in the city of Iquique against illegal migration in northern Chile. Shouting ‘Enough’ and waving Chilean flags, protesters marched through the center of this coastal city, where most of the migrants who cross daily through illegal border crossings with Bolivia arrive.

VIA EPA-EFE/Adriana Thomasa