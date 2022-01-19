Photo Story – Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption in the Tonga Archipelago￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) shows an aerial view from a P-3K2 Orion aircraft as it flies over heavy ash fall in an area of Tonga, on 17 January 2022 (issued 18 January 2022), with ash on the roofs of homes and surrounding vegetation. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano erupted in the Archipelago of Tonga on 15 January. According to scientists from the University of Auckland, the eruption was the most powerful recorded on Earth in the last 30 years.

VIA EPA-EFE/NZDF / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES