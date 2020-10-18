Photo Story: Incidents during free speech rally in San Francisco

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A San Francisco police officer’s face is cleansed with bottles of water after an activist sprayed him with mace following a clash between conservative activists and counter-protesters during a free speech rally against Twitter, in San Francisco, California, USA.
According to media reports, the rally was organized to protest alleged censorship of conservative content on Twitter.
Counter-protestors arrived and clashed with the conservative activists, causing the cancellation of the rally.
Counter-protesters confront conservative activists following a free speech rally against Twitter, in San Francisco, California, USA.
Via EPA-EFE/DAVID ODISHO
18th October 2020
18th October 2020
Il-Mument claims that Prime Minister Robert Abela is seeking to co-opt MEP Josianne Cutajar to the House, following the appointment of fellow MEP Miriam Dalli and chief of staff Clyde Caruana as MPs.
The paper says that the Union of Professional Educators is threatening strikes from Monday if the government refuses their request for a meeting. The Union is demanding that some classes shift onl...
18th October 2020
The Independent on Sunday speaks to Rachel Moran, a victim of sex trafficking and prostitution, who said that decriminalisation of sex work without the necessary controls would be disastrous for Malta.
Another story quotes an EY survey which finds that 57 percent of companies in Malta were negatively impacted by the pandemic and more than three-fourths of business invested in remote working. T...
18th October 2020
Kullħadd says that GDP grew by five percent in the last six months, stimulated by the government’s financial package. The paper says the economy in Malta outpaced the EU average where many member states experienced declines.
Another story says that Birdlife Malta and Nature Trust have agreements for the management of sites similar to those signed by the government with the hunters’ federation ...
18th October 2020
Illum quotes nurses’ union president Paul Pace who said that around 50 operations are being cancelled every day to keep up with the demand of the ITU. Nurses are being urgently transferred to intensive care to keep the unit going.
The paper says that there were 180 reports of burnt vehicles in the last three years, but only 11 cases have been solved. Bormla recorded the highest number of incid...
18th October 2020
It-Torċa leads with survey findings showing a 28.8 point gap in trust rating between the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader. Robert Abela enjoys a trust rating of 52.9 percent while Bernard Grech holds 24.1 percent.
18th October 2020
The Sunday Times reveals that the suspected suppliers of the bomb used in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder have offered one of the hitmen €1,500 a month after they learnt he was ready to disclose information to the police.
Another report says that the European Commission is considering acting against Malta over the IIP scheme for breaching EU rules. Sources told the paper that the EC is set to ...
18th October 2020
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce on Sunday another set of measures to counter the new wave of COVID-19 cases, his office said, after the country registered a new daily record in infections on Saturday.
Conte's office said the government is discussing new restrictions with local and health authorities, aiming to stem contagion while limiting the impact on individuals and busi...
18th October 2020
Malta Today claims that murder suspect Vincent Muscat told the police that the bomb used in the Caruana Galizia plot was supplied by Jamie Vela and Robert Agius who gave the hitmen instructions on how to detonate it.
The paper says that healthcare professionals are demanding stricter Covid-19 measures and enforcement after an ‘alarming’ rise in the number of infections. 204 new cases reg...
18th October 2020
Armenian officials accused the Azeri forces of using artillery and missiles early on Sunday, despite both sides agreeing on a ceasefire that went into effect at midnight local time.
"Once again violating the humanitarian ceasefire, the enemy fired artillery shells in the northern direction from 00:04 to 02:45, and fired rockets in the southern direction from 02:20 to 02:45," said Armenia's def...
