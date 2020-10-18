Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Photo Story: Incidents during free speech rally in San Francisco

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A San Francisco police officer’s face is cleansed with bottles of water after an activist sprayed him with mace following a clash between conservative activists and counter-protesters during a free speech rally against Twitter, in San Francisco, California, USA.

 According to media reports, the rally was organized to protest alleged censorship of conservative content on Twitter.

Counter-protestors arrived and clashed with the conservative activists, causing the cancellation of the rally.

Counter-protesters confront conservative activists following a free speech rally against Twitter, in San Francisco, California, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/DAVID ODISHO 
%d bloggers like this: