Photo Story: Incidents during free speech rally in San Francisco

A San Francisco police officer’s face is cleansed with bottles of water after an activist sprayed him with mace following a clash between conservative activists and counter-protesters during a free speech rally against Twitter, in San Francisco, California, USA.

According to media reports, the rally was organized to protest alleged censorship of conservative content on Twitter.

Counter-protestors arrived and clashed with the conservative activists, causing the cancellation of the rally.

Counter-protesters confront conservative activists following a free speech rally against Twitter, in San Francisco, California, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/DAVID ODISHO

