Photo Story – Indian Farmers Announce End of Protests Against Contentious Farm Laws￼

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait (C), along with other farmer leaders and supporters, participate in ‘Fateh march’ or victory march as they vacate their protest site at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India, 15 December 2021. Indian farmers announced the end of their protests after the government decided to repeal the three Farm laws and accept the farmers’ other demands, bringing an end to one of the biggest protests that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has had to face since taking office.

VIA EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA