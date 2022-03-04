Indigenous women participate in a carnival parade, in the community of San Blas Atempa, state of Oaxaca, Mexico, 02 March 2022. The carnival of Marte Saa, represented by Zapotec indigenous women, who dance with their typical costumes, to say goodbye to the agricultural year and start a new year in the Zapotec Lent celebrations.
Photo Story – Indigenous People Celebrate the Ancient Carnival of Marte Saa in San Blas Atempa Oaxaca￼
