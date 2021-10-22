Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, son of late actor Anthony Quinn, poses in front of his sculpture ‘Together’ near the pyramids in Giza, Egypt, 21 October 2021. Art D’Egypte, organizers of the large-scale sculptures and installations invited ten international contemporary artists to take part in the exhibition ‘Forever is Now’ at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau, running until 07 November. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
Photo Story – International art exhibition ‘Forever is Now’ near Giza Pyramids￼
