Photo Story – International Transgender Day of Remembrance March in Mexico City￼

Members and supporters of the LGBT community protest in the framework of the International Transgender Day of Remembrance, in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 November 2021. The Mexican trans community demonstrated this 20 November, International Transgender Day of Remembrance, amid a wave of transphobic violence in the country with the second most hate murders in Latin America.

VIA EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman