Army checks in Naples during the second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic, in Naples, Italy. From 15 November Campania region is in the red zone with the highest level of restrictions.

On Sunday, Italy registered 33,979 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, down from 37,255 on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 546 COVID-related deaths, from 544 the day before.

Two soldiers guard a square in Naples during the second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic, in Naples.

Italian Army patrols in Naples during the second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic, in Naples, Italy.

Via EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

