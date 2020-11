Reading Time: < 1 minute

Handout photos made available by the Quirinal Press Office shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella during his visit to the cemetery of Castegnato, near Brescia, northern Italy, 01 November 2020.

Castegnato is the municipality where a plaque in memory of all the victims of the Covid-19 disease was stolen last 07 September.

Via EPA-EFE/PAOLO GIA

Like this: Like Loading...