A boy with his face painted participates in the Jacmel Carnival parade, in Jacmel, Haiti, 20 February 2022. In the midst of the social, political, and economic crisis that Haiti is going through, the festive atmosphere took over the streets of Jacmel, in the southeast of the country, with its traditional carnival parade, an annual celebration in which traditional dances and native masks stand out.
Photo Story – Jacmel Carnival in Haiti￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
