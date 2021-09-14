An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken for the Kapparot ritual in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 September 2021. Kapparot begins by reciting a prayer and then spinning the bird over their head to release the sins accumulated over the past year, ahead of the high-holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. After the Kapparot ritual is performed the bird is slaughtered and donated to charity
Photo Story – Kapparot ritual in the Mea Shearim neighborhood￼
