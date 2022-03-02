Photo Story

Photo Story – Latvian Mothers Protest Against Russia’s Invasion, in Riga￼

A boy attends a protest action organized by Latvian mothers in front of the Russia Embassy in Riga, Latvia, 01 March 2022. People with their babies and kids will gather every day to protest against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, which has killed many civilians, including children.

VIA EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

