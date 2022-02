Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fans pay floral tribute to the photographs of Lata Mangeshkar portrait in Bangalore, India, 06 February 2022. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in Mumbai after she was treated for Covid-19 and pneumonia symptoms nearly for a month. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in Mumbai after she was treated for Covid-19 and pneumonia symptoms nearly for a month. She was well known for providing the soundtrack to thousands of songs in 36 languages.

VIA EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV