Photo Story – Life in the Far South: Antarctic Wildlife and Landscapes￼

Aerial picture of a beach on the Fildes Peninsula, in Rey Jorge Island, Chilean Antarctic territory, 20 December 2021 (Issued 17 January 2022). King George Island, located at the northern end of the white continent, is the largest of the South Shetland Islands, and serves as an entry point to Antarctica, which is why it is one of the places with the highest concentration of bases, with the presence of countries such as Chile, Russia, China, South Korea, Argentina, Uruguay, Poland, Germany, Peru, Brazil and the United States.

VIA EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes