Photo Story – Little Amal arrives in Paris￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Giant puppet Amal, created by the Handspring Puppet Company and symbolizing a young refugee girl, arrives at the La Villette garden in Paris, France, 13 October 2021. The 3.5 meter-tall ‘Little Amal’ puppet of a young Syrian refugee girl is part of ‘The Walk,’ an art initiative that will travel 8,000 kilometers from Syria to the United Kingdom across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees.

VIA EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON