Photo Story: London’s Royal Opera House sells David Hockney portrait to raise funds

Christie’s employees pose for photographers with a portrait painting of ‘Sir David Webster (1971)’ by artist British artist David Hockney in London, Britain, 09 October 2020.

The portrait of the London Royal Opera House’s former chief executive will be auctioned at Christie’s on 22 October 2020 and is estimated to fetch 11,000,000-18,000,000 GBP.

The proceeds of the painting, owned by the Royal Opera House, will be used to alleviate the institution’s financial strain of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A person takes pictures of a portrait painting of ‘Sir David Webster (1971)’ by artist British artist David Hockney on display at Christie’s auction house in London, Britain.

Via EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

