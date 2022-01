Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the light installation ‘Borealis’ by artist Dan Acher of Switzerland at the Lux Helsinki light festival over the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland, 06 January 2022. Lux Helsinki is an annually organised light festival that transforms familiar buildings and spaces into unique works of urban art during the darkest time of the year. The event with free entry runs until 09 January.

VIA EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT